On the recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, the focus has been on a few storylines one of them being Liam’s life being at risk. He found out that his brain has an inoperable tumor after he collapsed post a fight with his father Bill. He was hospitalized where the diagnosis was then made.

Ever since, he has been adamant about the news remaining under wraps. Steffy and Finn are the only ones who know apart from his doctors. Even when Steffy asked him to tell Hope, he refused. Scott Clifton, the actor who plays Liam, spoke about Liam’s plans while the clock to his life is ticking.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Scott Clifton On Liam Spencer’s Agendas Amid Ticking Time Clock

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the soap star opened up about how things have changed for Liam ever since he found out about the diagnosis. “The anxiety and the stress got to him, and I imagine there was just a little bit too much blood rushing to his brain and he faints,” he mused.

“He loses consciousness and he hits his head,” Scott added and pointed out how Liam has had “four or five traumatic brain injuries” on the show. He also explained Liam’s state of mind calling him “self conscious” and stated, “He’s got it on his mind that he’s needy, because his father has just put this idea in his head,” referring to Liam’s self-awareness of his past and history.

The B&B star divulged that once Liam accepted the fact that he may not have a lot of time left “it really becomes about setting up the people in his life for success and happiness once he’s gone.” He wants the best for his daughters Kelly and Beth who he shares with Steffy and Hope respectively.

“It also includes making sure that Steffy and Finn are happy together and that they’re going to be okay, and making sure that Hope is not going to be left alone and spiraling, and that she won’t self-destruct,” Scott mentioned, referring to Liam’s attempts at fixing things between Steffy and Hope.

He wants to make sure that their life-long feud ends because a lot of the fraction happened due to the love triangle involving him. “His thoughts go toward Hope a lot,” the actor revealed, which is why he encouraged her to give her ex-boyfriend Carter another chance, knowing time can be unfair.

“It just feels like such a waste of time to him to have conversations with people where they’re just feeling bad for him, or having to navigate other people’s feelings about losing him,” Scott explained Liam’s decision to not reveal it. He wants to be “pragmatic” not emotional which is rare for him.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Rian Johnson’s Poker Face Season 2 Surpasses Season 1’s Rotten Tomatoes Score With A Perfect 100% Rating!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News