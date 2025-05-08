The Young & the Restless has been inching towards some major issues between Mariah and Tessa. The two got married in 2022 and have faced their own set of issues, including their daughter Aria, who has hearing loss. Mariah has been keeping secrets from Tessa recently, and they are building up.

Ever since she returned home from her work trip, Tessa has been behaving differently. She acts weird, feels extremely guilty, and confides in her mother, Sharon, about a drunken mistake that might ruin their marriage. Cait Fairbanks, who plays Tessa, opened up about the storyline and its effects.

The Young & The Restless: Cait Fairbanks On Mariah Keeping Secrets From Tessa

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actress divulged how Tessa noticed the change in Mariah’s behavior and freaked out about what she was hiding. She said, “Not knowing is almost worse than knowing,” since it can grow “fantasies in your head about what’s going on.”

It leads to a disconnect between the partners due to a lack of communication. Cait (aka Tessa of The Young & the Restless) explained how exciting it is to get a good storyline and expressed how fun it was getting to play these emotions. “They’ve been in love and happy for so long that the stakes are higher when we are in a moment of tension.”

“This is a soap opera, so there’s obviously going to be a lot of drama and pain. It also feels nice to be kind of on par with other characters,” the soap star continued. She revealed that she herself doesn’t know what secret Mariah is hiding from Tessa, since the production keeps the secrets tucked away.

“We’re always trying to claw at it, but whoever’s experiencing the secret knows the secret,” Cait divulged. She added that she did try to convince her co-star Camryn Grimes to tell the secret, but she did not give in to her tricks. While it’s fun for them to play out the storyline and test emotions, onscreen, a family’s togetherness is at risk, which she calls “absolutely devastating.”

She pointed out that couples go through struggles all the time, but it’s the trust that brings them back together again. “Even if there is a time when they need space from each other, coming back together is the thing that makes the relationship keep staying so strong,” Cait mused about it.

She concluded that Mariah and Tessa’s marriage might undergo a period during this storyline, but that doesn’t really mean things are finished. “We break up, we feel that intensity and that drama, but that doesn’t mean that the relationship is over. If anything, it means that the relationship can become even more important,” she signed off on the whole situation.

