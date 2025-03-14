Towards the end of 2024, a major bombshell dropped on reality television fans. While there were already rumors, it was confirmed that Vanderpump Rules would return for its 12th season as a rebooted edition. None of the old cast was retained, leading to an emotional bittersweet moment for the long-time viewers who have watched the reality series for 12 years.

Ariana Madix was one of the group’s most popular and core members. After her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with Rachel Leviss, the friend circle was fractured beyond repair, making it impossible to continue with the same cast. Recently, Ariana revealed that she wasn’t going to return to the show even if Bravo did not take the decision to reboot it.

Did Ariana Madix Decide Not To Return To Vanderpump Rules?

During a conversation with People, Ariana shared the revelation and clarified her thoughts. She divulged, “I don’t think I was ever going to go back to Vanderpump Rules. That’s the first time I’ve ever said that publicly, but I was never going to.” She explained, “It just didn’t feel right. Not in any sort of rude way” or any too good for the show way, referring to her decision.

Ariana added, “If I did go back, I wouldn’t have been able to do the job that would make a good show. And so it just wasn’t going to make sense, the story didn’t make sense.” She further felt she “was never really made for reality TV” that she kept thinking she wasn’t good enough or boring or ugly.

“That type of dialogue, I was having it in my head constantly filming nearly every scene,” she pointed out and continued, “That’s just not a good way to be.” The 39-year-old mused that the reality television setting doesn’t allow her to be herself. “You get yourself into situations where you’re saying or doing things that you don’t really back or believe in,” she then expressed.

In 2023, Ariana Madix joined Dancing with the Stars as a contestant and connected more and more to the side of herself that is a performer and an artist. She loves to express herself through her body and music. “And so inner healing was happening outwardly,” she recalled from her experience with DWTS. The Vanderpump Rules alum is very grateful for the opportunity.

“I had forgotten this side of myself because I had stopped believing that I was going to be able to do what I wanted to do,” she concluded about her journey on the dancing reality series, where she finished third. Ariana Madix is now also the host of Love Island USA and has been a part of Broadway shows.

