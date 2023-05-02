“What A Pleasure” – Rockstar DSP Praises Director Mani Ratnam’s PS-2!

Rockstar DSP who is in the headlines for topping international music magazine covers, international Billboard charts and more was seen enjoying a PS-2 movie night out with Kamal Haasan. The music composer also expressed gratitude and praised the entire PS-2 team for giving phenomenal deliveries on his social media.

He captioned his social media post saying, “What a Pleasure it was to watch d LEGEND #ManiRatnam Sir’s Masterpiece #PS2 sitting along wit d LEGEND #Ulaganayagan @Kamal Haasan ❤️😍🎶🙏🏻

Amazing Score by IsaiPuyal @arrahman sir🎶🙏🏻 & Brilliant Cinematography by #RaviVarman sir 🎥🙏🏻 & every Actor & Technician🙏🏻❤️🎶😍@chiyaan #AishwaryaRai @trishtrashers @Karthi_Offl @iamVikramPrabhu @prakashraaj @actor_jayamravi @realsarathkumar #Jayaraman #Prabhu @rparthiepan @sobhitaD #AishwaryaLekshmi @MadrasTalkies_ @tipsofficial @LycaProductions”, he wrote as he enjoyed the film with Kamal Haasan.

Take A Look:

What a Pleasure it was to watch d LEGEND #ManiRatnam Sir's Masterpiece #PS2 sitting along wit d LEGEND #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sirr ❤️😍🎶🙏🏻 Amazing Score by IsaiPuyal @arrahman sir🎶🙏🏻

Brilliant Cinematography by #RaviVarman sir 🎥🙏🏻 & every Actor & Technician🙏🏻❤️🎶😍… pic.twitter.com/78bSTqCLsA — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) May 1, 2023

The entertainer of all seasons also made international DJ Martin Garrix groove on the beats of Oo Antava and more. His upcoming projects include Pushpa 2, Suriya 42, and more are in the pipeline.

