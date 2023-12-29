In this week’s “What to Watch This Weekend!” Unlike last week, we only have a few new movies hitting the screens or streaming platforms. Only two films made their way to theaters last week. But fear not, as we’ve got a festive treat for you – three Christmas movies released for streaming this week! With December 25 being Christmas day, I anticipated a bit more, but we’re in for some holiday cheer.

Now, in terms of binge-worthy series, it’s a bit quiet this week, except for the exciting “WHAT IF…?” series, which kicked off on December 22 and will keep us entertained until December 30, with daily episode releases.

On the international front, we’ve included “Thank You, I’m Sorry,” a Swedish movie to spice up your watchlist. So, prepare for a week filled with Christmas magic and intriguing entertainment!

Available on theaters

The Color Purple (2023)

Genre: Musical, Drama

Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr., Phylicia Pearl, Mpasi, Ciara, Jon Batiste, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Fantasia Barrino

Director: Blitz Bazawule

Release Date (Theaters): December 25, 2023 Wide

Runtime: 2h 20m

A narrative of love and fortitude, inspired by the novel and Broadway musical, “The Color Purple,” unfolds as a story spanning decades, tracing one woman’s path to independence. Despite numerous challenges, Celie discovers exceptional strength and hope in the enduring bonds of sisterhood.

The Boys In The Boat

Genre: History, Drama, Biography, Sports

Director: George Clooney

Starring: Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Chris Diamantopoulos, Sam Strike

Sam Strike

Release Date (Theaters): December 25, 2023 Wide

Runtime: 2h 4m

Adapted from Daniel James Brown’s highly praised non-fiction novel. The movie portrays the extraordinary expedition of the 1936 University of Washington rowing team at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. It weaves a compelling tale of underdogs confronting challenges amid the Great Depression as they take on elite adversaries worldwide.

Available to stream

A Royal Christmas Holiday (2023)

Genre: Holiday, Romance, Drama

Starring: Brittany Underwood, William Baldwin, Jonathan Stoddard, Charlene Amoia

Director: Fred Olen Ray

Runtime: 1h 28m

Available on: Prime Video

A determined journalist hunts down a prince visiting for the unveiling of a naval museum dedicated to his late grandfather. Persuading him to demonstrate that his role is more than just a profession, the two gradually develop feelings for each other.

Santa, Maybe (2023)

Genre: Holiday, Romance, Drama

Starring: Aubrey Reynolds, Samuel Whitten, Shona Kay, Kindra Buras

Director: Brian Brough

Runtime: 1h 30m

Available on: Prime Video

A theater director, Lila faces the task of orchestrating an ideal Christmas ballet amidst the chaos of holiday drama, dealing with a challenging new colleague, and unraveling the mystery of her office secret Santa.

My Christmas Hero

Genre: Holiday, Romance

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure, Teryl Rothery, Gabriel Hogan, Robin Dunne

Director: Martin Wood

Runtime: 1h 30m

Available on: Prime Video & fuboTV

Dr. Nicole Ramsey passionately supports military service members and their families at the Joint Military Base in Lacey, Washington, housing I Corps and the 62nd Airlift Wing. This holiday season, aided by numerous dedicated heroes, Dr. Ramsey embarks on a heartfelt mission to pay tribute to a beloved fallen soldier and provide essential healing to needy families.

Series

WHAT IF…?

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Release date: December 22, 2023

Available on: Disney Plus

The animated anthology series “What If…?”, originating from the Marvel Comics series, delves into alternate timelines within the multiverse. It presents scenarios showcasing how pivotal moments from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films could play out under diverse circumstances. It began airing on December 22, 2023; each of its nine episodes will be released daily until December 30.

Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 1 Episode 3

Genre: Adventure, Comedy-drama, Fantasy

Starring: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri

Release date: December 19, 2023

Available on: Disney Plus

In episode 3, “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium,” Percy (Walker Scobell) and his companions Annabeth (Leah Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) come across Medusa (Jessica Parker Kennedy), the mythical creature from Greek legend known for her serpent hair and a gaze that petrifies people.

Slow Horses Season 3 Episode 6

Genre: Drama, Spy thriller

Starring: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas

Release date: Dec 27, 2023

Available on: Apple TV Plus

The narrative resumes precisely from where we last left off. Official documents are strewn across the scene, ash descends like rain, and River lies on the ground, bathed in the facility’s green light. Louisa shouts, “You just killed an MI5 officer!” at the agents executing Duffy’s kill order. Taking Louisa’s gun, Donovan covers her, allowing her to dash to River, who fortunately is still alive. Startled by Donovan, their assailants retreat to summon reinforcements, prompting the trio to head towards what they believe is an escape hatch. Upon realizing he’s been shot, Donovan hands River the file, urging him to expose the truth. “This is the kind of misconduct we accuse our enemies of. They killed Alison to safeguard their reputations. Don’t let it be in vain. Please,” he pleads. And the episode unfolds.

International Content

Thank You, I’m Sorry

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Original Language: Swedish

Director: Lisa Aschan

Release Date (Streaming): December 26, 2023

Runtime: 1h 31m

Available on: Netflix

In the comedic twist of late-pregnancy solitude, Sara finds an unexpected lifeline when her estranged older sister, Linda, makes a surprising entrance. Sara and Daniél live a perfect family life with their little son, Eliot, and the anticipation of a second child. However, their world turns topsy-turvy, leaving the heavily pregnant Sara alone. Unexpected assistance arrives in the form of Sara’s immature and somewhat helpless older sister, Linda, accompanied by her quirky oversized dog, offering to move in and lend a hand.

Conclusion

Thanks a bunch for diving into the article! On behalf of the Koimoi team, we’re sending you all a heap of New Year’s joy. With the weekend unfolding into the New Year, soak in the details we’ve highlighted, and let’s kick off the year-end celebration with style! Consider throwing in a few New Year resolutions, and, who knows, maybe break them within a week – it’s all part of the fun! Wishing you a fantastic New Year’s weekend, and I will catch you again next week for more exciting reads. Cheers!

