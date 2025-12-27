After having a glorious run throughout the year, Mohanlal’s latest release has ended his 2025 on a disappointing note. Yes, we’re talking about his fourth and final release of the year, Vrusshabha. Released amid low buzz, the film debuted at the Indian box office on a disastrous note. Despite the Christmas holiday, it couldn’t even touch the 1 crore mark. It was followed by a big drop on Friday, day 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Released on December 25, the fantasy action drama opened to negative reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, the picture is no different. Considering such a reception, it was clear that the film was going to fail badly, and that’s exactly what happened. With the opening itself staying below 1 crore despite the holiday, there was no surprise that on the second day, it made negligible earnings.

How much did Vrusshabha earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

As per Sacnilk, Vrusshabha has earned an estimated 32 lakh on its day 2, displaying a drop of 46.66% from day 1’s 60 lakh. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 92 lakh net at the Indian box office. It equals 1.08 crore gross. Considering poor word of mouth, it is likely to conclude its 4-day opening weekend below 2 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 60 lakh

Day 2 – 32 lakh

Total – 92 lakh

One of the biggest disasters for Mollywood

Reportedly, Vrusshabha was made on a huge budget of 70 crores. Against such a cost, the film must earn 70 crore net to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Considering the poor trend, the biggie is heading for a lifetime collection of less than 10 crore net, thus making it one of the biggest disasters for Mollywood.

As of now, the Mohanlal starrer has earned a dismal 92 lakh, which equals 1.31% of the budget. With such a poor recovery in the crucial first two days, it’s clear that the film is heading towards heavy losses.

