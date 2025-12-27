Avatar: Fire And Ash entered its second week yesterday and managed to display a good hold at the Indian box office. After the Christmas holiday, a significant drop was on the cards. Also, it faced a reduction in show count to some extent. Still, with its share of audiences, the film crossed the 7 crore mark on the second Friday, day 8. In the meantime, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Vin Diesel-led Fast X and Furious 7.

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

On day 8, the Hollywood magnum opus scored an estimated 7.55 crores, a big drop of 43.44% from the Christmas holiday (day 7), where it scored 13.35 crores. Compared to day 6’s 10.65 crores, which was a regular working day, the film dropped by 29.1%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 117.05 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 141.75 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 19 crores

Day 2 – 22.5 crores

Day 3 – 25.75 crores

Day 4 – 9 crores

Day 5 – 9.3 crores

Day 6 – 10.65 crores

Day 7 – 13.35 crores

Day 8 – 7.55 crores

Total – 117.05 crores

Surpasses Fast X and Furious 7; Set to beat Tom Cruise’s highest-grosser

With 117.05 crores in the kitty, Avatar: Fire And Ash has surpassed Fast X (108.83 crores) and Furious 7 (110 crores) at the Indian box office. Today, on day 9, Avatar 3 will overtake Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing film in India, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which earned 120 crores.

By the end of the third weekend, Avatar: Fire And Ash will be crossing the lifetime collection of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (126.94 crores), Oppenheimer (129 crores), Deadpool & Wolverine (135 crores), and Mufasa: The Lion King (135.35 crores).

More about the film

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar 3 released in theaters on December 19, 2025. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, and Kate Winslet in key roles. It is produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau under the banner of Lightstorm Entertainment.

