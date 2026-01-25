Sudha Kongara’s Sankranti release, Parasakthi, was mounted on a massive budget of 150 crores. The mixed reviews spoiled the party as Sivakarthikeyan’s is nearing its end within three weeks of its theatrical journey. Unfortunately, the producers will be facing a deficit of over 95 crores. Scroll below for the day 15 report!

No Saturday boost for Parasakthi

The ticket windows are congested due to competition from Sirai, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, and Vaa Vaathiyaar, among others. Things have gotten even more challenging, as word of mouth is poor, and Sivakarthikeyan’s biggie is struggling to drive footfalls. As per Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned 22 lakhs on day 15.

Ideally, it should have showcased some minimal growth due to the Saturday boost. But that’s far from the case, as it saw a further dip from the 25 lakhs garnered the previous day. The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 51.55 crores net.

Check out the revised day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 36.25 crores (6 days)

Day 7: 5 crores

Day 8: 4.85 crores

Day 9: 2.65 crores

Day 10: 75 lakhs

Day 11: 60 lakhs

Day 12: 55 lakhs

Day 13: 43 lakhs

Day 14: 25 lakhs

Day 15: 22 lakhs

Total: 51.08 crores

A big box office disaster!

As mentioned above, Parasakthi was made on a reported budget of 150 crores. In 15 days, the producers could recover only 34.36% of the total investments. The end is near, and we’re looking at a deficit of over 95 crores. Truly, an unfortunate fate for the Sivakarthikeyan starrer!

Parasakthi Box Office Summary Day 15

Budget: 150 crores

India net: 51.55 crores

Budget recovery: 34.36%

India gross: 60.82 crores

Overseas gross: 22.60 crores

Worldwide gross: 83.42 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sirai Box Office Collection Day 28: With Staggering 709% Returns, Vikram Prabhu Axes Every Single Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News