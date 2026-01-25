Sudha Kongara’s Sankranti release, Parasakthi, was mounted on a massive budget of 150 crores. The mixed reviews spoiled the party as Sivakarthikeyan’s is nearing its end within three weeks of its theatrical journey. Unfortunately, the producers will be facing a deficit of over 95 crores. Scroll below for the day 15 report!
No Saturday boost for Parasakthi
The ticket windows are congested due to competition from Sirai, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, and Vaa Vaathiyaar, among others. Things have gotten even more challenging, as word of mouth is poor, and Sivakarthikeyan’s biggie is struggling to drive footfalls. As per Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned 22 lakhs on day 15.
Ideally, it should have showcased some minimal growth due to the Saturday boost. But that’s far from the case, as it saw a further dip from the 25 lakhs garnered the previous day. The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 51.55 crores net.
Trending
Check out the revised day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:
Week 1: 36.25 crores (6 days)
- Day 7: 5 crores
- Day 8: 4.85 crores
- Day 9: 2.65 crores
- Day 10: 75 lakhs
- Day 11: 60 lakhs
- Day 12: 55 lakhs
- Day 13: 43 lakhs
- Day 14: 25 lakhs
- Day 15: 22 lakhs
Total: 51.08 crores
A big box office disaster!
As mentioned above, Parasakthi was made on a reported budget of 150 crores. In 15 days, the producers could recover only 34.36% of the total investments. The end is near, and we’re looking at a deficit of over 95 crores. Truly, an unfortunate fate for the Sivakarthikeyan starrer!
Parasakthi Box Office Summary Day 15
- Budget: 150 crores
- India net: 51.55 crores
- Budget recovery: 34.36%
- India gross: 60.82 crores
- Overseas gross: 22.60 crores
- Worldwide gross: 83.42 crores
