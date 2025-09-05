Quentin Tarantino’s iconic film Inglourious Basterds kicks things off like a slow-burning fuse but never really wastes time with sentimentality. The movie instead dives into a world where violence meets wit, where war feels like a stage and revenge becomes performance.

Brad Pitt leads a rough band of Nazi hunters, all American-Jews with only one goal and that is to kill as many Nazis as possible. Their mission runs parallel to another thread, which is quieter but equally deadly, where a French cinema owner, hardened by personal tragedy, sets her own plan in motion after losing her family to a Nazi execution.

Inglourious Basterds OTT Update: Where to Watch the Movie?

The film, originally released in 2009, is now available to stream on Netflix since September 1, per Collider.

The film throws historical accuracy out the window without apology. It imagines an alternate ending to the Second World War, and in doing so, flips the script in a way only Tarantino can pull off. The energy is different from typical war dramas as it is not all about not weeping trenches and slow-motion death. Instead, it is stylized and loaded with spectacle.

Inglourious Basterds’ Powerful Cast That Delivers Every Scene

This war story does not stand alone as it leans heavily on its cast. Pitt brings a strange charm to Aldo Raine, Melanie Laurent delivers cold focus, and Michael Fassbender gives one of his best early performances. Diane Kruger, Eli Roth, and Daniel Brühl each carve their moments too.

However, it is Christoph Waltz who steals the entire show. His portrayal of Colonel Hans Landa is cold and unsettling in every scene. He never shouts but smiles and under that smile is a kind of danger that is hard to forget. The role earned him an Oscar, and for good reason.

Now, since it has found a new life on Netflix, that means a new wave of viewers is about to experience a war movie that does not follow the rules.

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water 3D Re-Release Date Update: Here’s When James Cameron’s Oscar-Winning Sequel Is Returning To Theatres!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News