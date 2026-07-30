Young Sherlock Season 2 In Production

Prime Video has confirmed that production has officially kicked off for Young Sherlock Season 2, giving fans their first major update on the next chapter of the mystery series. The streaming platform confirmed filming is underway and also announced four new actors joining the cast as series regulars.

The next season will once again follow the early adventures of Sherlock Holmes, played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, as he continues his journey to become the famous detective audiences know. Season 2 will open the world of the series to include new characters and mysteries, with several new faces joining the series.

Young Sherlock Season 2: New Actors & Returning Cast

Prime Video announced the casting of Olivia Williams, Indira Varma, Sophie Skelton, and Aidan Gillen as series regulars. The additions bring together actors known for popular projects. Olivia Williams and Indira Varma are both known for Dune: Prophecy, while Sophie Skelton is best known for Outlander and Aidan Gillen for Game of Thrones.

Little is known about the characters they will play, but the casting has already generated a lot of excitement among fans of the show.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin is back as the main character for Season 2, with Dónal Finn, Natascha McElhone, Holly Cattle, and Max Irons returning to the cast. Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie will also return to helm the first episode of the new season. The original creative team is still involved, with Matthew Parkhill continuing to develop the series for television.

When Will Young Sherlock Season 2 Release?

Season 2 is in production, but Prime Video has not yet announced an official release date. While production on Season 2 is now underway, Prime Video has not yet announced an official release date. Fans can expect more updates, including character details and a first look, as filming progresses. Until then, all eight episodes of Young Sherlock Season 1 are available to stream on Prime Video.

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