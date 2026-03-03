Glen Powell’s latest comedic crime thriller, How to Make a Killing, continues to struggle at the North American box office despite an expansion in its theater count last weekend. Distributed by A24 and directed by John Patton Ford, the film hit theaters on February 20 and is now playing in 1,726 theaters across the region. The wider reach, however, has not translated into stronger numbers.

How to Make a Killing Shows Minimal Growth at the Box Office

According to Box Office Mojo, How To Make a Killing has collected $6.2 million worldwide against a $15 million budget. Nearly all of that revenue has come from North America. Overseas earnings remain minimal, with only around $6k generated from a limited release in Lithuania. International markets have offered no real support so far.

Second Weekend Drop of 55.2% Pushes Film Down to 9th Place

The film’s opening weekend delivered $3.4 million from 1,625 theaters, with a per-screen average of $2,146. It secured the 6th position on the domestic weekend charts.

In the second weekend, even with 101 additional theaters, earnings dropped to $1.5 million, reflecting a 55.2% decline. The per-screen average fell to $905, and the ranking slipped to 9th place.

Competition From Scream 7, Wuthering Heights & GOAT Impacts Overall Performance

Competition has played a clear role. Titles like Scream 7, Wuthering Heights, and GOAT are commanding audience attention across domestic theaters. In that crowded market, Glen Powell’s latest crime thriller has struggled to hold ground. The result marks a second straight commercial setback for the actor in under a year, following the poor performance of The Running Man.

Break-Even Target Looks Difficult to Reach

Even with a controlled $15 million budget, reaching the estimated break-even target of $37.5 million appears unlikely at the current pace. The numbers suggest a long road ahead with limited room for recovery.

How to Make a Killing Rotten Tomatoes Score

Critical and audience reactions present a divided picture. From 133 reviews, critics have rated the film at 46%. Audience response stands stronger at 77%, based on more than 250 verified ratings.

Positive viewer feedback has not yet converted into box office strength, leaving the film in a challenging position as its run continues.

How to Make a Killing: Cast & Plot

How to Make a Killing stars Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, and Ed Harris. Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar worker Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

