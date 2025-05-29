Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is opening in China tomorrow. It is one of the biggest markets overseas. MI 8’s strong debut in China will undoubtedly boost the film’s collection worldwide and help it achieve its goal in the long run. The film has already amassed over $200 million globally and is eyeing a strong debut at the Chinese box office.

The last installment in this 29-year-old franchise might leave with a grand celebration, earning a record number at the box office. However, it is too soon to predict the film’s financial future at this point, as a lot can happen in the upcoming weeks and when new movies are released. But there is no film with as huge a star as Tom Cruise in recent weeks, hence it has the chance to mint in as much cash as possible.

Solid pre-sales performance continues on day 6

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report reveals that the pre-sales for Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has crossed the $2 million mark on day 6. It has outpaced Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One’s 6-day pre-sales cume. The film currently stands at a $2.1 million cume for the May 30 to June 1 period.

6-day pre-sales breakdown

May 30 (opening day) – $1.2 million

May 31 – $655K

June 1 – $196K

Total – $2.1 million

6-Day Pre-Sales Comparison With Other Films

1. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $3.5 million

2. Jurassic World: Dominion – $3.5 million

3. Deadpool & Wolverine – $2.3 million

4. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $2.1 million

5. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $1.8 million

Pre-sales are now at a comparable pace with Deadpool 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Also, 83,000 screenings with pre-sales are currently open.

Opening Weekend Projections in China

The opening weekend is expected to be in the $25 million—$30 million range, which is higher than Dead Reckoning’s $24.8 million opening weekend. Word of mouth will play a pivotal role in the final result. The film will be released in China on May 30.

Worldwide collection

Mission: Impossible 8 was released earlier in some parts of the world; thus, it has collected $136.1 million internationally so far. Therefore the worldwide collection of the movie is $222.31 million.

Box Office Summary

1st Weekend Collection – $64.0 million [#2]

Total Domestic Gross – $86.2 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $222.3 million

