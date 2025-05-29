Lilo & Stitch is on track to hit massive box office milestones. It will soon hit the $200 million mark in the US. The Disney live-action remake will be the fourth 2025 and third Hollywood film to hit a major milestone at the worldwide box office. It will also beat Captain America 4, aka Captain America: Brave New World. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has already surpassed Thunderbolts* at the domestic and global box office within five days of its release. It is currently the second-highest-grossing Disney release of the year.

On track to cross this major milestone worldwide

Lilo & Stitch opened with a $300 million-plus collection at the worldwide box office, beating the OG animated movie’s entire global run of $273.1 million. After five days of release, the live-action remake has hit $197.8 million at the domestic box office, and internationally, it stands at $194.8 million cume.

Therefore, the film’s worldwide gross has hit the $392.6 million cume [via Box Office Mojo], meaning it is around $8 million away from hitting the $400 million milestone. It will be achieved by the film on day six mostly. Lilo & Stitch will also be the third Hollywood film to cross the $400 million mark.

Lilo & Stitch Vs Captain America: Brave New World

Once the live-action remake crosses this $400 million mark, it will be closer to beating Captain America: Brave New World. For the unversed, Captain America 4 collected $415.1 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run and is the 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. Lilo & Stitch will surpass it ahead of its second weekend and become the 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood releases of 2025 [from highest to lowest]

A Minecraft Movie – $941.00 million Captain America: Brave New World – $415.10 million Lilo & Stitch – $392.6 million Thunderbolts* – $358.46 million Sinners $340.04 million

Lilo & Stitch was released in the theatres on May 23.

Box Office Summary

1st Weekend Collection – $146.01 million [ #1 ]

[ ] Total Domestic Gross – $197.8 million

Total Worldwide Gross – $392.60 million

