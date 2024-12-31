The Second Chance edition of Jeopardy is ready and all set to be back. It features 18 worthy contestants from the past year who were not able to get another shot at sweet victory over the two weeks long tournament. It brings back players who were either fan favorites or were really close to a win.
The 2025 edition of Jeopardy Second Chance featured players from the end of season 40 and the currently airing season 41. As per the release, it features “select contestants” who would be getting “the chance to change their destinies.” Here’s a brief of the contestants, matchups, and more.
Jeopardy Second Chance 2025 Contestants
The contestants to be featured on the 2025 edition of Jeopardy Second Chance are finance manager Sam Cameron, student Enzo Cunanan, writer Lindsay Denninger, wardrobe technician Jonquil Garrick, journalist Drew Goins, chemistry professor Mike Ferguson, and therapist Zoe Grobman.
There’s also speech-language pathologist Colleen Matthews, government relations pro Josh Heit, attorney Alex Michev, nonprofit strategist Tekla Sauter, attorney Gino Montoya, ceramicist Kaitlin Tarr, former medical transcriptionist Steve Miller, business owner Josh Moss, ER doctor Scott Tcheng, day trader Ferdinand Percentie, and history lecturer Will Yancey.
Jeopardy Second Chance 2025 Schedule & Lineup
Group 1
Monday, December 30, 2024
Alex Michev against Will Yancey and Tekla Sauter
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Scott Tcheng against Kaitlin Tarr and Mike Ferguson
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Colleen Matthews against Gino Montoya and Josh Moss
Thursday, January 2, 2025
Two-day point affair finals
Friday, January 3, 2025
Two-day point affair finals, resulting one winner
Group 2
Monday, January 6, 2025
Jonquil Garrick-Reynolds against Steve Miller and Drew Goins
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Enzo Cunanan against Zoe Grobman and Josh Heit
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Sam Cameron against Ferdinand Percentie and Lindsay Denninger
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Two-day point affair finals
Friday, January 10, 2025
Two-day point affair finals, resulting in one winner
Jeopardy Second Chance 2025: What After That?
The two winners from both the groups will advance to the Champions Wildcard Tournament. The two players who win in that competition will then advance to the 2025 Tournament of Champions. The coveted tournament has a winning prize of $250,000 and a direct entry into Jeopardy! Masters.
Jeopardy: Success, History, and Editions
For the unversed, Jeopardy is one of the longest running game shows of all time. The success of the series has led to different editions, tournaments, variations, and competitions of the format. There’s Jeopardy but there are also formats like Jeopardy Masters and Celebrity Jeopardy. Ken Jennings hosts the popular show. Mayim Bialik, was also the Jeopardy host formerly.
She is known for starring in the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory as Amy Fowler. Meanwhile, Ken Jennigs has been a former contestant turned host.
For more such stories, check out Hollywood News
Must Read: When Hailey Bieber Opened Up About Hiding Pregnancy For Six Months: “I Was Hiding This Big Secret”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News