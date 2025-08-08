Rajinikanth’s Coolie is just days away from release, and the excitement is at its peak. Fans are eager to watch Thalaivar return to the big screen in a powerful role. While some are waiting for the grand entrance and action climax, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has something else in mind.

Lokesh recently shared that the most special moment in Coolie for him is not the beginning or the end, but the intermission scene. He said, “Not the intro or climax, but the intermission in #Coolie is my most awaited moment. Something special crafted for #Coolie interval, which I can’t wait for the world to see.”

"Not the intro or climax, but the intermission in #Coolie is my most awaited moment. Something special crafted for #Coolie interval, which i can't wait for the world to see" – #LokeshKanagaraj | #Rajnikanth pic.twitter.com/nXycnPNhud — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) August 7, 2025

This statement has created a lot of buzz online. Lokesh is known for adding exciting twists and powerful scenes in his films. If he says the intermission is the highlight, fans are more curious than ever to know what will happen during that break in the story.

Theories, Twists, And A Lot of Buzz

The Coolie trailer has already sparked plenty of chatter among fans. One standout moment shows Rajinikanth’s younger face transformed into a photo negative, instantly triggering a wave of nostalgia. This visual cue led many to speculate that the film might explore time travel elements or explore sci-fi territory. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj recently restated those rumors, clarifying that no time travel is involved. Instead, he revealed that a watch factory plays a crucial role in the storyline, adding an intriguing layer to the plot.

Has anyone in this history of word cinema done what Superstar #Rajinikanth is at the age of 75? #Coolie is decimating the box-office in the pre-sales at the international markets. The film is not just looking to set industry records for Tamil, but probably competing for all… pic.twitter.com/AUMuUJFDxk — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 7, 2025

With this latest comment about the interval, fans are wondering if something even more unexpected is planned. Will there be a major twist in the middle of the film? Will it reveal something significant about Rajinikanth’s character? Only time will tell.

The film stars Rajinikanth as Deva, a retired smuggler who returns to settle scores and shake the criminal world again. The cast includes big names like Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander, who adds his usual energy to the soundtrack.

Check out the trailer of Coolie below:

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur & Dhanush Spark Dating Rumors: From Movie Premieres To Success Parties – Here’s All We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News