Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla fans cannot keep as Jolly LLB 3 teaser is set to release on August 12, 2025. The expectations are huge from the black comedy legal drama franchise, which has so far maintained a 100% success ratio. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Revisiting the Jolly LLB franchise at the box office

The first film in the franchise, directed by Subhash Kapoor, was released in 2013. It featured Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Amrita Rao in key roles. Jolly LLB accumulated 32 crores at the Indian box office and gained hit status.

4 years later, Akshay Kumar took over the lead role in Jolly LLB 2 with major cast changes. The lead stars, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, were replaced while Saurabh Shukla reprised his role. Subhash Kapoor returned to his director’s seat for the sequel, which gained the super-hit verdict at the Indian box office with its entry into the 100 crore club, the first-ever for the franchise.

Take a look at the box office collection of the Jolly LLB franchise below:

Jolly LLB: 32 crores (Hit)

Jolly LLB 2: 117 crores (Super-hit)

Total: 149 crores

Will Jolly LLB 3 continue the streak of success?

The franchise has maintained its success ratio in the last two films. Jolly LLB 3 must recover 100% of its budget to enter the safe zone and hit a hat-trick. If the Akshay Kumar starrer earns 150 crores, it will beat the total combined collection of the first two films, setting new box office benchmarks!

More about Jolly LLB 3

Subhash Kapoor will also direct Jolly LLB 3, and we’re sure he will have a satisfactory script in hand to live upto the expectations of the massive fan base of the franchise. The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, and Annu Kapoor.

Jolly LLB 3 will release in theatres worldwide on September 19, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office: 10 Days Away From Achieving A Historic Feat For A Debut Film But War 2 Will Spoil The Party?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News