Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, one of Bollywoods most loved couples, recently made a surprising revelation on the “anniversary special” episode of Couple Of Things’ – Yehi Woh Jagah Hai. The duo took their fans on a nostalgic journey from Mumbai all the way to Pune city, where they had secretly tied the knot at a famous Iskcon Temple in Katraj, nine years ago.

The couple disclosed that they spent only ₹1,50,000 on their wedding, which included their wedding outfits, venue, travel cost and other expenses. The Vivaah Actress particularly insisted that she and Anmol did not want to wear designer clothes for their special occasion & rather settled for very traditional & elegant ensembles costing only ₹3,000 each. The wedding venue was arranged at a cost of just ₹11,000.

Their low-key wedding expenses have left netizens surprised and have made Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol a prime example of how a wedding can be both memorable and budget-friendly.

Amrita Rao shared, “We always believed that weddings should be about love, not about showing off wealth and ostentation. We wanted our wedding to be a beautiful, intimate affair with just our immediate families & close friends, and we’re glad we were able to achieve that without spending a fortune.”

RJ Anmol added, “Our wedding was a reflection of our personalities, and we wanted to keep it humble. We would be happy if this inspires people to opt for budget-friendly weddings too.”

Their revelation has already started to garner a lot of attention on social media, and are applauded for setting an example of being down to earth and elegant.

