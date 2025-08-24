Coolie and War 2’s intense battle is not intense anymore, with Rajinikanth leading with much higher and better numbers! In fact, on the second Sunday, the big action film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is roaring at the box office as Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action biggie helmed by Ayan Mukerji almost surrendered!

Rajinikanth’s Film Rules With Occupancy!

Rajinikanth’s film registered an occupancy of almost 40% excluding the night shows in the theaters, for the Tamil version. Meanwhile, the Hindi version Coolie The Powerhouse registered an occupancy of 18% excluding the night shows!

War 2 Box Office Day 11 Occupancy

On the 11th day, the second Sunday, an occupancy of 21.6% in the theaters for the Hindi 2D versions was registered, excluding the night shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version registered an occupancy of 20.5% in the theaters, excluding the night shows!

Rajinikanth’s film managed to register 85% higher occupancy than Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe biggie mounted on a huge scale of 325 crore! Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film is mounted on a budget of 350 crore!

Coolie VS War 2 Ticket Sales

Coolie on the second Sunday registered a ticket sale of 96.79K from 8 AM to 7 PM. Meanwhile, War 2 registered a ticket sale of 57.8K in the same time frame. Clearly, Rajinikanth is ruling the ticket window and the theaters, hinting at a second Sunday, that might roar at the box office!

For the unversed, War 2 and Coolie, both were released in the theaters on August 14. While it was supposed to be one of the biggest clashes of 2025, Spy Universe’s biggie surrendered way too early to Rajinikanth’s superstardom!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

