Bollywood isn’t just about glitz and glamour—these stars are also rewriting the rules of modern fatherhood. From heart-melting family moments to playful antics, these new-age dads prove that being cool, caring, and charismatic off-screen is just as important as their on-screen persona. Let’s take a look at the actors who are winning hearts as much at home as they do on the big screen.

Varun Dhawan: The Proud Papa

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child on June 4, 2024, stepping into the joys of parenthood. Always a devoted family man, Jr Dhawan frequently shares heartwarming glimpses of life with his parents, wife, brother, and their beloved pet on social media. With the arrival of their little one, Varun is embracing fatherhood with the same energy and charm that have made him a fan favorite on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor: The Hot Dad

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha in November 2022. Ranbir, known for his versatile acting skills and charming persona, has seamlessly transitioned into the role of a doting father. The actor has spoken about how fatherhood has profoundly changed his life, adding a new layer of responsibility and joy.

Shahid Kapoor: The Cool Dad

Shahid Kapoor is a proud father of two adorable children, Misha and Zain, with wife Mira Rajput. Shahid often shares endearing snippets of his family life on social media, showcasing his playful and loving side. His balanced approach to work and family life makes him one of the coolest dads in Bollywood.

Saif Ali Khan: The Nawab of Pataudi and His Clan

Saif Ali Khan, father of four – Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jehangir, has always been open about his parenting experiences. His bond with his children, especially the adorable moments with little Taimur and Jehangir, has been a favourite among fans and paparazzi. Saif’s ability to maintain a strong connection with his older kids, Sara and Ibrahim, while nurturing the younger ones showcases his commendable parenting skills.

Ayushmann Khurrana: The Modern Dad

Ayushmann Khurrana is also a devoted father to his two children, Virajveer and Varushka. He and his wife Tahira Kashyap often share insights into their parenting journey, highlighting the importance of open communication, creativity, and nurturing individuality. Ayushmann’s modern approach to fatherhood, balancing his artistic career with family time, makes him a role model for many new-age dads.

Riteish Deshmukh: The Doting Dad

Riteish Deshmukh is a loving father to his two sons, Riaan and Rahyl, with wife Genelia D’Souza. Riteish’s social media is filled with fun and joyous moments with his kids, from playful activities to adorable family outings.

