The Drama is effortlessly moving towards its ultimate goal: earning break-even at the box office. It has crossed a key mark at the worldwide box office. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s star power and global appeal are a big part of this amazing box-office run. They will hit break-even within a month despite facing two tentpole giants. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to the latest report, the romantic comedy collected a solid $8.7 million on its second three-day weekend at the box office in North America. The movie posted the 3rd biggest second weekend in A24’s history. The film maintains strong legs, dropping just 38.7% from Easter opening weekend. It is again trailing behind Marty Supreme and Civil War in dailies. In 10 days, the film’s domestic total has reached $30.9 million.

The Drama crosses $50 million worldwide

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie might be dominating worldwide, but The Drama has found its audience. It has shown great performance in its second weekend, earning a solid $14 million overseas. Its collections shot up by 2.9% from last weekend when it opened in the theaters. The Drama has accumulated this sum across 33 markets, with more yet to join. Allied to the $30.9 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit $62.2 million, crossing the $50 million mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $30.9 million

International – $31.3 million

Worldwide – $62.2 million

Inches closer to its break-even target

According to media reports, the romantic comedy was produced for $28 million. Therefore, it must earn around $70 million to break even. It is now less than $10 million away from breaking even. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, The Drama is tracking to earn between $110 million and $130 million in its global run. The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson was released on April 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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