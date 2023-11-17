It is clearly BTS’ world, and we’re living in it. Every new day, we find a new record-breaking report about either the K-pop boy band or the members of the group. The band consists of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-Hope, and V. Now, ARMY, gather here as we are about to break another news that might leave you in a frenzy. BigHit Music is going to release BTS’s Permission To Dance On Stage globally for the fans to enjoy.

But are you worried about finding the details regarding the concert version? Here’s what the price is, how to pre-order, where to watch, and other deets noted down below. Scroll ahead to read.

Apparently, the digital version of the stage shows from the Los Angeles and Las Vegas concerts will feature live recordings along with exclusive interviews from RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, vlogs shared by the members and behind-the-scenes moments of the band. BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA from November and December of 2021 will show the dynamics that were recreated at the SoFi Stadium and BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS that was scheduled for April in Allegiant Stadium.

BigHit is going to release the concert series in three formats, including DVD, Blu-ray, and digital code, and the digital version will be shown for 8 hours, 41 minutes, and 59 seconds (approximately). For the unversed, Permission To Dance On Stage is set to release on November 27, 2023, in the US.

How to pre-order?

ARMYs mark the date. From November 17, in line with Korean Standard Time, the pre-ordering will begin for the digital copy with all three formats. As reported in Hindustan Times, the long director of photography might cost $69.08, while the short one might come with a price tag of $63.69.

Check out the post shared by BigHit Music on X:

As soon as the news dropped on X, fans started to pour in their excitement. One wrote, “Can’t wait to relive the moment,” while another penned, “For a moment I thought I went back to 2021 and all these 2 years were a dream.” One of the ARMYs mentioned, “Finally!!!!! Can’t wait to see the tannies together again.”

BTS’ Permission to Dance is one of the most commercially successful concerts recorded in music history that went from October 2021 till April 2022. The event even grossed 33.3 million dollars after selling 214,000 tickets.

Are you ready to witness BTS’ magic once again?

