The OTT giant Netflix is all set to bring another season of the apocalyptic horror drama Sweet Home. The show’s first season came out to be a successful one as fans enjoyed it thoroughly. Now, the streaming platform has revealed what the new season of the show will feature and has ignited excitement among all fans. Check out the show’s trailer and what netizens have to say about it.

The new season of the show features Song Kang, Park Gyu Young, Go Min-si, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, and more. While Netflix has released the new show’s trailer, it has also announced its release date. Sweet Home 2 will premiere on December 2.

Sweet Home 2 trailer opens up to a disastrous scene. A massive crowd of people is seen rushing to exit a building due to some monsters. Doctor Im further explains that monsters are vaccines, while humans are the actual virus. It becomes challenging for humans to stay safe as anyone can turn into a monster at any time.

As everyone has lost trust in each other, each person is suspected to be a monster and put on the radar. Amid the increasing challenges to survive, Song Kang, who plays Cha Hyun Su, is introduced as the savior who can bring the disastrous situation to an end, but there’s a catch as he has the powers of a beast inside him. However, he is the first controlled monster, and the question arises if humans will also choose to turn into one. The drama, horror, and thrill increase in the rest of the trailer and ensure that viewers will be hooked till the end. Watch the trailer here:

"Mankind is a virus and monsters are the vaccine.” Sweet Home Season 2 premieres December 1 pic.twitter.com/zZp4KwNXm2 — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2023

Reacting to the trailer, a Twitter user wrote, “REALLY? I’ve been waiting forever for this! Loved the original comic, loved the first season, I’m absolutely ecstatic for this new season,” while another penned, “Omo, this looks so great.”

A third one wrote, “Waited so long for this.”

“OMG finally it’s coming!!! I gotta resub my acc now to watch it. Although I’m pretty broke now but i don’t really care haha,” wrote a fourth one.

The show is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. Sweet Home 2 is directed by Lee Eung Boo.

Netflix also has many other Korean shows based on apocalypse. Meanwhile, catch Sweet Home 2 on December 1.

