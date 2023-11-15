BLACKPINK is among the most prominent girl bands in the world. In a span of seven years, the K-pop band has grown at a massive rate, and today, their global popularity is unmatchable. Throughout their time in the public eye, the band’s members have made a fortune for themselves. While their contract discussions are currently going on, a new report has revealed that Jennie has bought herself a luxury villa and paid millions of dollars in cash. Scroll down for more details.

The girl band began in 2016 after its four members were trained for a few years under YG Entertainment. Soon after their debut, Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo made millions groove to their upbeat tracks. Today, they have several records in their name.

Jennie has been also focusing on her individual music career for quite some time now. Recently, a report by BizKorea revealed that Jennie has bought a new house in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. While this might be normal to hear about a K-pop idol, the shocking part is yet to come.

This deal allegedly took place in February 2021 and Jennie bought the luxury villa for 5 Billion KRW (over $3.8 million), that too in cash. She moved into her new home in July, which has five rooms, three bathrooms, a total floor area of 74 square meters, and a total area of 87 square meters.

For those wondering how Jennie earns, she is among the biggest K-pop idols in the world. Apart from her musical career, she is also a brand ambassador of various brands. In 2018, she signed a deal with Chanel Korea, and soon she began to represent the brand on a global level. Earlier this year, she secured another deal with Calvin Klein.

As the news of Jennie buying an expensive house in exchange for only cash has gone viral, netizens cannot help but cheer for her. A Twitter user wrote, “In cash mind you , mother is mothering,” while another penned, “Hard work pays.”

A third one wrote, “Mommy is rich RICH.”

Earlier this year, Lisa also purchased a house for 7.5 billion KRW (over $5.7 million) in Seongbuk-dong and allegedly paid in cash. One must note that Lisa is also the brand ambassador of CELINE, Bvlgari and more.

Now, all eyes are on BLACKPINK and their agency, YG Entertainment, due to their ongoing contract renewal discussions.

