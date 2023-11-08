YG Entertainment’s Former CEO Yang Hyun Suk Faces 6 Months Jail & A Year Of Probation Following Allegations Of Threatening Retaliation In BI’s Drug Case

After years-long case, South Korea’s YG Entertainment’s former CEO, Yang Hyun Suk, has now found guilty of threatening retaliation. Hyun Suk has been sentenced to six months of jail and one-year probation for his previous actions. Scroll down to read what led to his such downfall.

YG Entertainment is among the biggest player in the South Korean multinational entertainment agencies. Founded in 1996 by Yang Hyun Suk, the company manages many K-pop groups, including BLACKPINK, iKON, BIGBANG, TREASURE, 2NE1, BabyMonster and more.

In 2019, Yang Hyun Suk resigned from his position as the company was mired in a series of scandals, which included pr*stitution, drugs and a lot more. As per Allkpop, on November 8, an appeal hearing was conducted by the Seoul High Court’s Criminal Division 6-3 regarding Hyun Suk’s offenses against the Act on the Enhanced Punishment for Certain Crimes. The hearing was focused on charges associated with threats of retaliation against YG Entertainment’s former CEO.

The court reversed its previous non-guilty judgment and found Yang Hyun Suk guilty and sentenced him to six-month imprisonment along with a year long probation. Mr Kim, YG’s former managing associate, was also sentenced to four-month imprisonment and one year probation.

For the unversed, Yang Hyun Suk was charged for trying to reduce the investigation against YG’s K-pop group iKON’s member B.I, who was accused of purchasing and consuming drugs. In doing so, Hyun Suk intimidated and compelled public interest informant Han So Hee.

The court also allegedly noted that Yang Hyun Suk’s actions might trigger potential psychological distress as well as undue pressure, keeping his previous position in mind. In their closing judgment, the court noted, “As the representative of YG, he misused his social standing and exercised dominance over B.I via reprimanding him, and therefore, he is deemed guilty.”

Reacting to the piece of news, an X user wrote, “The world is healing,” while another penned, “Nobody is above the law.”

A third one wrote, “Very bad stain.”

In 2019, B.I left iKON for better growth and terminated his contract with YG Entertainment. Two years later, he admitted to using drugs and all charges of purchasing them when he was only 19 years old during a court hearing. He was sentenced to 4 year probation, charged a hefty fine and ordered 80 hours of community service and 40 hours of drug education.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jungkook Has Become Bigger Than His K-Pop Band Itself? As The ARMY Continues To Debate, The ‘Golden’ Singer Says “I’m Here Because Of BTS…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News