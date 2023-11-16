BTS is one of the leading K-pop boy bands in South Korea that is breaking and making new records every now and then. The band consists of Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, RM, and Suga. While every member has a separate fanbase, Jungkook enjoys a particular fandom who calls him the group’s golden maknae.

The K-pop idol has now become a global pop star with his recent song releases and often gets called ‘daddy’ because of s*xy looks! However, do you know these five unknown facts about JK? Scroll ahead to find out!

Jungkook is the most approachable member of BTS because of his humble behavior and the honest and relatable content that he shared with his fans. He goes live the most and interacts with his fans, being as candid as possible and receiving a lot of love from his fans across the globe.

So, here are the top 5 unknown facts about the K-pop singer:

Jungkook’s Stage Name Was Almost ‘Seagull’?

Jungkook, who joined Big Hit because of another member, RM, once revealed that he had almost named himself ‘Seagull’ before the debut. He thought of many stage names before wanting to finalize ‘Seagull’ as it has a connection to his native city, Busan.

Did Jungkook’s Mom Dream Of Gold Before He Was Born?

Do you know why Jungkook is called the ‘golden maknae’ of BTS? Well, in an interview with Focus News, JK revealed what his mom dreamt before he was born, and it is quite shocking. He said, “Rain started to fall in a village, but the places that got touched by the raindrops turned into gold.” This is probably the reason!

Jungkook Loves Iron Man!

Every BTS member has separate hobbies; Jungkook loves to read comic books and play video games. Once, the K-pop idol admitted that his favorite Avenger is none other than Tony Stark, aka Iron Man (which we all know has been played by Robert Downey Jr in the Marvel movies).

Jungkook Is Afraid Of Microwaves!

We all have something from which we are scared, and BTS’ golden maknae is afraid of microwaves as he thinks it might explode any minute. Well, he ain’t wrong!

You Won’t Believe How Jungkook Sleeps!

While he covers his nostrils during his big yawns but here’s how he sleeps. Well, apparently, Jungkook sleeps with his mouth open! Haha, how cute!

Over the years, the K-pop idol often shared a slice of his life with his fans. But did you know about these 5 unknown facts about him? Isn’t he the cutest!

