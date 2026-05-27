The Devil Wears Prada 2 is inches away from beating one of the most stylish spies of Hollywood at the North American box office – a James Bond movie. The fashion sequel will kill two birds with one stone by surpassing this Daniel Craig-led James Bond movie at the box office in North America. It will also be the 4th release of 2026 to cross this major box-office milestone in North America.

How much has it earned so far at the North American box office?

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is one of the trending releases currently running in theaters. The movie collected a strong b on its 4th Monday at the box office in North America. It received an 81.5% boost last Monday, despite losing 530 theaters the previous Friday. It is at #4 in the domestic box office rankings. In 25 days, the movie has hit the $199.8 million at the North American box office. It is inches away from crossing the $200 million domestic milestone, becoming the 4th 2026 film to do so.

Inches away from surpassing Daniel Craig’s Spectre at the box office in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of Daniel Craig starrer Spectre. For the unversed, Spectre was released in 2015 and it is the 4th film featuring Daniel as James Bond. Spectre collected $200.07 million at the box office in North America. The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already surpassed the domestic haul of Spectre but the numbers are yet to be revealed.

Surpassing Spectre would be major statement for the fashion sequel. Unlike the action-heavy James Bond movie, the Anne Hathaway starrer is a fashion-driven comedy drama, making such a feat impressive. It would prove the enduring cultural power of the franchise and show that nostalgic star-driven films can still rival major Hollywood tentpoles.

More about the movie

The Devil Wears Prada 2 crossed the $400 million milestone at the overseas box office. Internationally, the movie stands at $408 million, bringing the domestic cume to $199.8 million, for a worldwide total of $607.8 million. It is on track to cross the $650 million mark at the worldwide box office. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt star in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which was released on May 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $199.8 million

International – $408.0 million

Worldwide – $607.8 million

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