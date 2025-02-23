The Antony Varghese starrer Malayalam action flick Daveed is witnessing a decent run at the box office. While the film is very close to recovering its entire budget, it might lose on to the hit tag. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 9th day.

Daveed Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the Antony Varghese starrer earned around 16 lakhs. This was a slight growth of 23% since the movie had amassed 13 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 4.68 crores.

Daveed is inching close to 5 crores. Once it achieves this mark, the Antony Varghese starrer will also recover its entire budget. The movie is mounted at a budget of 5 crores. With its current India net collection of 4.68 crores, it has managed to cover around 93% of its budget.

The movie needs around 32 lakhs more to recover its entire budget. With the positive word of mouth that Daveed is garnering, it might achieve this today or tomorrow. However, the Antony Varghese starrer might lose on the hit tag since it needs to earn a total India net collection of 10 crores for the same. With its slow pace at the box office, this seems to be a mammoth task. The movie also saw a clash with two other Malayalam movies namely Bromance and Painkili at the box office on Valentine’s Day. While it is lagging behind Bromance, the film has managed to surpass the dismal box office performance of Painkili.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Daveed has been directed by Govind Vishnu. Apart from Antony Varghese, the movie also stars Lijomol Jose, Vijayaraghavan and Kurup in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Justin Varghese.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 17: Fails To Recover Ajith Kumar’s 100 Crore+ Salary, Poor Post-COVID Run Continues

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News