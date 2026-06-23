Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Garima Vikrant Singh, Vinay Pathak, and others

Creator: TVF

Director: Lalitam Anand

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 5 episodes of 35 minutes each

“Aadarsh PHC wo nahi hota jo competition jeet jaata hai, wo hota hai jahan ka doctor aadarsh hota hai,” tells Nirahua’s Babu Sahab to Amol Parashar’s Doctor Prabhat, Medical Officer of the Primary Health Center of Bhatkandi village in Gram Chikitsalay S2. And this is where the show shines with a ray of hope that things get better if you keep trying with sincerity and honesty! To be honest, it might be a naive approach towards life, but this is what keeps our sanity intact, and we believe that the world eventually is a good place to exist!

The Viral Fever has a major, undeniable problem: they created Panchayat. When you build a masterpiece that sets the gold standard for rural storytelling dramedies, every single village-centric show you make afterward is bound to look like a cousin trying too hard to fit into the family photo. The same happened with Gram Chikitsalay when it arrived in 2025 with its first season.

After a strictly average debut last season, Amol Parashar’s Gram Chikitsalay S2 returned with great learning! While the first season was a sluggish attempt to duplicate the magic of Panchayat, lacking the sharp, organic pulse, season 2, turned the tables for the good! This rural medical dramedy discovered its own voice and walked out of the shadow of Phulera!

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

We return to the chaotic, underfunded Primary Health Centre (PHC) of Bhatkandi. The city boy Dr. Prabhat Sinha (Amol Parashar) is finally trying to find the pulse of the village and slowly settling into the rhythm of village life. This season, he isn’t just fighting regular patient shortages; he is actively chasing the prestigious Adarsh PHC Award to secure permanent help and attention on priority for his Health Care Center.

Standing in his way is local bureaucracy, headed by the newly appointed CMO representative, Babu Saheb, played with fantastic restraint by Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua). As Dr. Prabhat navigates to win the Adarsh PHC award, and tries to save his assistant Govind from corrupt practices, the show turns into an endearing tale of struggles and morals.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Review: What Works:

The biggest victory for Season 2 is the sincerity injected into the script by writers Vaibhav and Shreya. Unlike the first season, which spent too much time trying to look raw, this installment showcases the rawness, the absurdity, and the urgency of the medical field! The issues feel genuine, right from the social stigmas to the superstitions to the financial and traditional barriers – everything is impressive!

Amol Parashar delivers an earnest performance as the ultimate relatable public doctor, but it is Nirahua’s surprisingly grounded performance that adds weight to the story! The sharp and authentic writing addressing the issues in the healthcare department without getting preachy is a win!

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Review: Star Performance:

Amol Parashar is an absolute revelation here. He drops any remaining urban stiffness and embodies Dr. Prabhat with an infectious warmth. However, he still seems hesitant and not sure, if that was his brief or his distrust on the storyline! Akash Makhija as Govind shines, but Anandeshwar Dwivedi as Phutani Ji is restricted as a character! He does not get much to do! So does Garima Vikrant Singh! Kartikeya Raj’s Dhelu is impressive, and so is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Dr. Gargi, as the street-smart officer who knows how to get the job done!

The biggest surprise, however, is Nirahua. While one might have expected loud peformance from the Bhojpuri icon, his Babu Saheb is remarkably grounded, complex, and layered. He acts as the perfect blend to Parashar’s unsettled and frantic energy.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

While the show does an incredible job this season to build its own distinct identity, TVF seemingly lost its confidence at the finish line and forced a massive crossover with the Panchayat universe. Frankly? The show did not need it at all. Instead of feeling like an organic expansion, the cameo disrupts the carefully constructed world of Bhatkandi and I am unnecessarily dragged to Phulera!

However, despite all the efforts, I still feel less connected to Bhatkandi! Probably, it is sincere but still lacks the soul. I know the characters, but I do not feel emotional for any one of them. Nor Dr. Prabhat, nor Gobind, nor Dr. Pathak, nor Phutani! None of their struggles makes me feel helpless, and none of their victories feels personal! I feel Vinay Pathak deserved a better arc than being turned into a sidekick doing nothing that adds to the storyline! He has been turned into a mere filler, while he could be the Banrakasa of this version of Panchayat!

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Review: Last Words:

Gram Chikitsalay S2 is a winner when compared to its predecessor and arguably one of TVF’s most satisfying sequels in recent times. Led by the sincere efforts of Amol Parashar and Nirahua, the show successfully finds its own heartbeat.

This time it leaned heavily and strictly into its core healthcare premise and let its stellar cast do the heavy lifting. The show emerges as a genuinely heartwarming, sharply written surprise. In fact, it shines bright on its own merit, so much so that the heavily promoted Panchayat crossover feels completely unnecessary! I wish they hadn’t done that!

3.5 stars

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