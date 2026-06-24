There is a new king on the digital throne of 2026, and it is none other than Jim Sarbh. After showing an unbelievable upward trend in its second week, the critically acclaimed corporate biographical drama, Made In India: A Titan Story, has maintained its golden run into the third week on Amazon MX Player!

In fact, surpassing Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree, Jim Sarbh has officially delivered the most-viewed Indian web series of 2026 on OTT. It has also toppled Vijay Verma’s Matka King, which is now the third most-viewed show of 2026.

Made In India: A Titan Story OTT Verdict Week 3

According to Ormax’s weekly data, Made In India: A Titan Story is the most-watched web series in India for the third consecutive week. For the week of June 15 – June 21, 2026, it garnered a viewership of 3.5 million, and the total viewership of the show stands at 13.7 million in three weeks.

Here are the viewership numbers for the most-viewed web series that premiered in 2026 on any platform. Numbers are compiled by Ormax and Netflix’s weekly report.

Made In India: 13.7 Million | Prime Video Taskaree: 11 Million | Netflix Matka King: 10.4 Million | Prime Video Sankalp: 9 Million | Amazon MX Player Chiraiyaa: 7.8 Million | JioHotstar Kaptaan: 6.6 Million | Amazon MX Player Desi Bling: 3.8 Million | Netflix Aspirants S3: 3.2 Million | Amazon MX Player Psycho Saiyaan: 3.2 Million | Amazon MX Player Kohrra S2: 2.9 Million | Netflix

Starring Jim Sarbh, Vaibhav Tatwavadi, Naseeruddin Shah, Viraf Patel, and others, the web series directed by Robbie Grewal is clearly winning the love of the audience.

Made In India: A Titan Story OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on Amazon MX Player.

Week 1: 4.5 Million

Week 2: 5.7 Million

Week 3: 3.5 Million

Total: 13.7 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

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