After featuring in many K-dramas, Kim Hieora rose to fame following her unforgettable performance in The Glory, where she played Lee Sa-Ra, one of the school bullies. She starred in another drama, The Uncanny Counter, in 2023 and received many accolades. However, soon after that, her career came to a halt when she got embroiled in a school bullying scandal in the same year.

Now, after two years of a long pause, the actress is finally going to make her comeback on the big screens. According to reports, she has been confirmed as one of the lead stars in the movie The Savior. Scroll ahead to learn more about her film and past scandal!

On March 13, 2025, Star News reported that Kim Hieora and Song Ji-Hyo (popularly known for her performance in Running Man) had been roped into the cast for the upcoming movie The Savior. It is also Ji-Hyo’s comeback project, as she has been missing from the screens since 2021.

For those who don’t know, Kim Hieora’s career paused after her K-drama, An Uncanny Encounter Season 2, was released in 2023. Reports and evidence proved that Hieora was a real-life school bully, and that sparked controversy revolving around her name. She was accused of being a part of a school bully gang.

The victim, who came in front of everyone, claimed that the person faced money extortion and various kinds of bullying from the actress. Although Hieora denied all the allegations of bullying and admitted that she was a bystander as part of the group and nothing else, it sparked controversies and hate comments from netizens.

Popular Korean social media page Dispatch further dropped evidence after evidence against the actress that proved she was guilty. This made Kim Hieora decide to stay low-key for a while, and after fixing the whole issue, the actress is finally returning to her known world.

In April 2024, reports were rife that the actress had “put an end” to the scandal after apologizing to the victim. Her agency, Gram Entertainment, made an official statement and wrote, “Kim Hieora met with the parties involved in her school bullying controversy and spent a long time corroborating each other’s memories before coming to an understanding. All parties have since agreed to root on each other’s lives.”

The Savior has wrapped filming and is currently in post-production. It has been scheduled for a 2025 release but in the latter half. Kim Hieora will play Choon Seo, a single mother who has been raising her son alone. Other details are yet to be disclosed.

