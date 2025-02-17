Cha Joo-Young, who gained massive popularity after portraying a layered character, Choi Hye-Jeong, in the revenge thriller drama The Glory, appeared on a talk show on the YouTube channel Yoo Quiz on the Block. She touched down on various topics and shared her experience as an actress. But, what went viral was how she shut down all the rumors about her and addressed how she has been called a child born with a “golden spoon.”

The actress belongs to a wealthy family, so much so that there were speculations about her being her family’s ‘financial heir’. Reports were rife about how she went against her family to become a South Korean film industry star. Scroll ahead to find out what she said.

During the conversation on Yoo Quiz on the Block, MC Yoo Jae-Suk mentioned that Cha Joo-Young had originally studied business administration at Utah State University in the U.S. Jo Se-Ho brought up the speculations about the actress and asked her, “There are rumors that you’re from a wealthy family in the financial industry.” The Glory star discussed it by sharing a story addressing those rumors.

Cha Joo-Young explained that those rumors are somewhat true and admitted that her father once offered to pay a lump sum amount of money for her to quit acting. She responded with a laugh and added, “I don’t even know how much the penalty is,” which garnered many reactions from the hosts.

She further talked about how grueling the audition phase was to get into The Glory, continuing, “I had to audition with the same script every week. I wondered, ‘Why haven’t they eliminated me yet?’” Cha Joo-Young had to go through a two-month-long audition period. She also spoke about her experience working with Lim Ji-Yeon, who played Park Yeon-Jin in the drama.

The Glory received much critical acclamation from fans and critics. The series revolved around the revenge story of Moon Dong-Eun (Song Hye-Kyo), who was once bullied by her schoolmates. In addition to Hye-Kyo, Lim Ji-Yeon and Cha Joo-Young, Lee Do-Hyun, Park Sung-Hoon, and Kim Hieora were also part of the lead cast.

Cha Joo-Young rose to stardom after featuring in The Glory but gained major recognition for playing Queen Wongyeong in the recently released tvN’s K-drama, The Queen Who Crowns. It also starred Lee Hyun-Wook, Lee Yi-Dam, Lee Si-A, and others in different roles.

Cha Joo-Young indeed comes from an affluent family, but her desperation to become an actress was so strong that she reached where she is now. Did you know this about the actress?

