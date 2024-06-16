What’s a summer movie season without jump scares? While the theaters might be falling short in offering a good scare option, Netflix has your back. Netflix’s popular movie arrivals in June include Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One and the original film Hit Man, which definitely has the summer swagger.

Audiences are also leaning towards the horror genre, resulting in a surprising movie topping the list. According to viewers, a giant monster, a sinister force, and a Hit Man are ruling the most popular Netflix movie chart based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

5. Hit Man

Richard Linklater’s directed neo-noir stars Glen Powell as professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake Hit Man for the New Orleans Police Department. Partially based on a true story, the film has garnered rave reviews from top critics and viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)

It has landed a 97% critic score and a 93% viewer rating, making it one of the most popular films on Netflix. It is also one of the most-watched movies trending on Netflix’s top 10 global charts for two consecutive weeks after its release.

4. Godzilla Minus One

Touted as the best Godzilla movie ever made, this Oscar-winning Japanese film has a near-perfect critic and audience score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film that follows the King of Monsters became the King of Streamers, offering more summer thrills than any other Hollywood film on Netflix. A direct sequel to the 1954 original movie, Godzilla Minus One proved to be a monster hit on Netflix, trending on global charts for over a month after its release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

3. Under The Shadow

The 2016 Iranian horror movie marked a turning point in Netflix’s original content and remains one of the most popular movies. The movie, which was submitted by the UK for the 2017 Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category, follows the story of Shideh and her young daughter, Dorsa, who stay back in their apartment after Shideh’s husband is sent off to the Iran-Iraq War in 1980s.

Shideh becomes convinced a supernatural force is attempting to possess her daughter. The film, packed with jump scares, has a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wigwam Films (@wigwamfilms)

2. Under Paris

The French film featuring a Killer Shark was a sleeper hit of the summer, ruling the Netflix chart despite a less-than-desirable rating. While the film’s premise, which features a mutant man-eating shark swimming in the Seine, is silly, the campy fun aspect of a killer shark movie has drawn viewers to tune into the flick.

Empire magazine perfectly summed up the experience as “a solid shark thriller whose admirable but clunky eco-warnings almost get in the way of a good time. It’s best when it allows itself to really go in-Seine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

1. His House

The scariest movie on Netflix right now, His House, makes for a perfect summer binge. Originally released in 2020, His House is a Netflix original that follows a Sudanese immigrant couple trying to carve a new life for themselves in a hostile country: the United Kingdom. The couple is assigned a derelict house full of ghost noises they must learn to live with so they don’t get in trouble with the hateful social worker played by Matt Smith. The film has a perfect 100 % score from critics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)



Must Read: Hugh Jackman’s Underrated Sci-Fi Film Lands On Netflix’s Top 10 Global Charts Over A Decade After Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News