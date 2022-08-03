Upon its release on HBO in April 2011, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss’s Game Of Thrones – a fantasy series based on George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, became a rage all across the globe. After premiering its last episode on May 19, 2019, fans of the series have been eager for the franchise to expand. And now finally it has a prequel series titled House Of The Dragons.

Set 200 years before the events of GoT, the series will focus on the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, the events leading up to and covering the Targaryen war of succession. The show is said to be based on portions of Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood.

During a recent chat with Vanity Fair, the writer of the upcoming GoT prequel, House Of The Dragons, spoke about how the female characters will be handled on the show. In particular, they opened up about the s*xual violence that was depicted in Game of Thrones and whether the same will be portrayed in the new show too.

When Game of Thrones was first released, the show became a topic of discussion regarding the portrayal of s*xual violence in the series’ first season. Wondering which scene? Well, it was the wedding night of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her Dothraki husband, Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), where he r*ped her. The show had several other such moments including Ramsay Bolton and Sansa Stark’s wedding night too.

Talking to the publication, the writer and executive producer Sara Hess said, “I’d like to clarify that we do not depict s*xual violence in the show. We handle one instance off-screen, and instead show the aftermath and impact on the victim and the mother of the perpetrator. I think what our show does, and what I’m proud of, is that we choose to focus on the violence against women that is inherent in a patriarchal system.”

The House of the Dragon series stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy in lead roles.

