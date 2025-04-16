The multiverse is cracking open wider than ever, and Anthony Mackie is ready to lead the charge with style, swagger, and maybe a little mutant backup. As Avengers: Doomsday charges full speed into production, the cast list is stacking up faster than Tony Stark’s tech patents, and yes, the X-Men are officially tagging in. It’s the kind of crossover chaos Marvel fans have been dreaming of since the first time Wolverine and Iron Man traded words in a comic panel.

Now, Mackie, our Captain America 2.0, is teasing his personal dream lineup, and let’s just say it’s looking like a squad built to break timelines and box office records. From claws to optic blasts, this next chapter is shaping to be a full-blown Marvel reunion tour, and Sam Wilson wants front-row seats and backstage passes. The Avengers aren’t just assembling; they’re expanding, and with Mackie steering the ship, you can bet there’ll be no shortage of sharp banter, bold team-ups, and some jaw-dropping alliances when the MCU’s final multiverse showdown hits the screen.

Anthony Mackie Reveals His Avengers: Doomsday Dream Team

While most Marvel fans are busy guessing which variant is next or how many timelines will collapse, Anthony Mackie has a much simpler wish, kicking it with Nightcrawler in New Orleans for Mardi Gras. During a chat with ScreenRant, Mackie, currently promoting his animated feature Sneaks, spilled some of that signature charisma while talking about Avengers: Doomsday, where he’s set to suit up again as the MCU’s Captain America.

When asked which X-Men he’s most hyped to team up with, Mackie didn’t hesitate to reveal his long-standing mutant obsession, “Look, I am a big Cyclops fan. That’s my favorite X-Men. I have a Cyclops action figure on my key chain that I’ve had since high school… I’ve always been a huge Cyclops fan, and I’m really, really excited—hopefully, knock on wood—for them to be a part of it and come into it.”

But when you thought the love for laser-eyes was strong, Mackie hit us with a wildcard: “But my favorite is Nightcrawler. If I can hang out with one character? Me and Nightcrawler in the French Quarter during Mardi Gras for two weeks, that’s what I do.” Forget multiversal threats. This man wants teleportation-powered bar crawls and philosophical chats with blue mutants in the heart of Louisiana. Who wouldn’t want to see Captain America sharing beignets with Nightcrawler?

As Avengers: Doomsday inches closer, it’s clear that Anthony Mackie’s dream team isn’t just about who can throw the hardest punch. It’s about who you’d want to split a po’ boy with after saving the world.

Who Are The Confirmed Cast Of Avengers: Doomsday?

The MCU’s next epic showdown, Avengers: Doomsday, is turning into a multiverse mixer with a stacked cast that might need its own Infinity Gauntlet just to hold all the names. Marvel’s official livestream confirmed fan favorites like Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, and Florence Pugh’s Yelena. Joining them? The freshly rebooted Fantastic Four, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Thing, and Pedro Pascal stepping in as Mister Fantastic himself.

But wait, there’s more: Mutants have entered the chat! Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Cyclops, Nightcrawler, Mystique, and even Gambit (finally played by Channing Tatum) are in. We’ve also got Namor, Shang-Chi, Bucky, M’Baku, Red Guardian, Ghost, and Loki bringing their A-game.

And just when you thought Marvel couldn’t top this lineup, Robert Downey Jr. reappears, not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom! That’s right, the original Avenger becomes the next big bad. Talk about a plot twist. With this many stars, Avengers: Doomsday is less of a title and more of a scheduling nightmare. But hey, we’re not complaining. This is the crossover chaos we signed up for.

