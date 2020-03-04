Netflix Original She’s Trailer OUT! THIS Is Penned By Imtiaz Ali & You’ll Have To See It To Believe 

The trailer of the new Netflix original, She, dropped a few hours ago today. The series is directed by Imtiaz Ali and one must say, the filmmaker has his impact.

Featuring Aaditi Pohankar in lead, the Netflix series showcases the journey of a female constable discovering her power as a woman while taking down a drug cartel.

Check out the trailer below:

Talking about the series, Aaditi says Netflix’s upcoming series “She” is a powerful story about a female constable, who is on a quest to finding her identity.

Aaditi Pohankar on powerful story of ‘She’

“She” revolves around Bhumika Pardesi, a Mumbai police constable who is sent on the streets as an undercover prostitute to take down the drug lord, and somehow, gets caught in the dangerous crossfire.

Aaditi will be seen in the lead role of Bhumika.

“‘She‘ is a powerful story about a female constable who is made to go undercover to bring down a drug cartel,” Aaditi said.

“In the line of duty, my character Bhumika discovers herself – her se*uality and her own power in the truest sense. This role has definitely been one of the most challenging and complex one that I have played so far. I’m thankful that Imtiaz chose me to bring this amazing character to life,” she added.

It also stars Vijay Varma as Sasya, Vishwas Kini as Jason Fernandes amongst others.

The crime thriller, produced by Viacom18 Studio’s Tipping Point, is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das. “She” will be available on the service from March 20, 2020.

