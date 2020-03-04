WHAT? Salman Khan’s Fee For Collaborating With A Smartphone Brand Is JAW DROPPING

Salman Khan was recently appointed as the face of the smartphone brand Realme and he will be promoting Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. While reports of Salman charging a bomb for the same have been doing rounds for a while now, there wasn’t any amount attached to the same.

Before this, Salman Khan also released a video titled as Swag Se Solo for Pepsi. Over the years, Salman Khan has been a brand to reckon with when it comes to films as well as ads. On the other hand, Realme is known for being one of the price-to-value brands when it comes to smartphones.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the Chinese smartphone brand had shot a commercial with Salman Khan last month. The news was kept under wraps until the recent official announcement. It’s also been said that Salman Khan has charged a whopping 7 crores to come on-board for being the face of the company.

Salman recently opened about this collab and told IANS, “I am happy to be the face of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand. The Realme 6 series is stylish and edgy and I am sure it will find favour with consumers.”

Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme and CEO of Realme India, said “What makes Salman Khan the best choice for us it that he enjoys a massive appeal across various regions and demographic profiles of India. That brings immense value to us as one of the unique selling propositions of our brand lies in making cutting edge technology, fun, stylish, quality-driven products within everyone’s reach and across all price segments. Having Salman Khan on board with a mammoth fan following will help us reach and tap into that target audience of ours.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!