The previous Days of Our Lives episode saw Maggie eviscerating Philip, and Doug found himself in hot water. Meanwhile, Holly witnessed quite a nice moment between Tate and Sophia. Lastly, Xander confided in Sarah, unaware that she also knew about the forged letter Philip used.

There’s plenty of drama on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera as the storylines unfold. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 30, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune into Peacock to stream the long-running and popular daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 30, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Paulina encouraging Chanel. The latter has been very excited about the adoption, and so was her husband, Johnny, until now. But recently, he has been going through some intense emotions that are making him question his ability to become a good father, which is why he told Chanel that he could not go through this process.

Chanel is left heartbroken because she really wants to be a mother, but she cannot do so biologically. Adoption was their only hope, and now that it is possible, Johnny changed his mind. What advice will Paulina give her to get through this hard time? Will Chanel be able to convince Johnny?

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, EJ reaches out to Johnny. After waking up from his coma, he is back home and recovering. EJ quickly reaches out to his son EJ to work on their fractured relationship. How will Johnny respond to his attempts now? Up next, Cat shocks Chad. What exactly happened now?

The two worked brilliantly together to make the hospital fundraiser a big success. Did Cat confess her feelings for Chad, thus shocking him? How will he react to whatever she did or said? How will this change things between them? On the other hand, Leo accuses Gabi. What could he be accusing her of? It wouldn’t be smart of him to talk about EJ’s shooting since he knows how furious she was with her boyfriend, JJ, when he did the same recently. So what new accusation is Leo levelling at Gabi now?

Lastly, Kayla makes a desperate plea. She is going through an emotional turmoil ever since she found out that her brother Bo is close to dying, but a miracle medication can save him. She pleads with Dr. Jeffrey Russell, but he tells her he cannot help. What will Kayla do to save her dying brother? Will someone point her in the right direction, or will she find it out herself? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to find out!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Willow Gets An Unpleasant Homecoming While Nina Has Second Thoughts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News