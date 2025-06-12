The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Luna’s energy shifted to malice when Finn held his ground. She could not believe that her father refused to have a relationship with her. On the other hand, Hope urged Liam to share his diagnosis with everyone, especially his dear family.

The danger is lurking, and confrontations are happening. Loved pens are getting worried about their safety. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 12, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 12, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Bill making a confession to Li. All the crazy behavior that Luna indulged in has led everyone to worry about what her next move could be. Her shady decisions and crazy choices have not helped either. Bill knows what kind of person Luna truly is.

So does Li, who is not only Luna’s aunt but also her adoptive grandmother. When the two have a chat about Luna and her actions, what result will it lead to? After all, Bill is the one who rescued Luna from prison and then kept her in hiding at the Spencer Estate. And even that wasn’t enough.

Bill then got her pardoned, which is why Luna has been roaming around freely without facing the full consequences of her murder, kidnapping, and drugging. When he confesses in front of Li, does he accept that he feels guilty for helping Luna? Or is this about something entirely else?

On the other hand, Luna surprises Steffy in her own home. She might be the talk of the town, but her target is crystal clear. She sees Steffy as a hindrance and obstacle in her life. Luna claims that without her, Finn would have a father-daughter bond with her but he is not doing so for her.

Despite Finn making it clear that there is no future where she would ever be a daughter to her, Luna is stubborn and adamant. She shows up at their house united yet again and despite multiple warnings. What will she do now? Is she going to plead her case again? Or will she get violent?

After all, there’s a possibility that Luna brought her gun with her to shoot Steffy and eliminate her like she had planned. Stay tuned for more details.

