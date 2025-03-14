John Abraham is back on the big screens with his latest action drama, The Diplomat. Shivam Nair’s directorial has begun its box office journey on a slow note. The advance booking for the opening day has been concluded on an underwhelming note. Scroll below for the latest updates!

The Diplomat Pre-Sales

John Abraham starrer has sold 13.5K tickets via advance booking for the opening day. There are around 850 shows available across the nation, as Chhaava continues to hold a massive chunk of the show count amid its strong domination.

The Diplomat has made the lowest pre-sales of 2025, as even Mere Husband Ki Biwi and Azaad had registered better ticket sales.

Check out the final advance booking of Bollywood films in 2025:

Chhaava: 308K

Sky Force: 148k

Badass RaviKumar: 67k

Emergency: 41k

Deva: 35k

Fateh: 29k

Azaad: 18k

Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 14.05K

The Diplomat: 13.5K tickets

Live ticket sales on BookMyShow

Around 31.3K users have shown their interest in watching The Diplomat on BookMyShow. As per the live update, around 3.78K tickets have been booked in the last hour on BMS. Today marks the occasion of Holi. While cine-goers across the country are busy with the celebrations currently, the footfalls are expected to boost during the evening and night shows.

Box Office Day 1 Prediction

The on-ground buzz is pretty low. John Abraham starrer is majorly dependent on good reviews. Given the current trends, it will open in the range of 2-2.50 crores at the Indian box office.

More about The Diplomat

The supporting cast features Sharib Hashmi, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra and Revathy. It is produced under the banner of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in collaboration with JA Entertainment.

The Diplomat was released in theatres on March 14, 2025, coinciding with Holi.

