Twisters Box Office (North America): Storm Chasers Gear Up To Overpass $41M Start Of Original 1996 Film, Eyes $45M+ Debut Weekend

Twisters, the standalone sequel to the 1996 film, is all set to wreak havoc at the domestic box office this weekend. The new chapter in the Lee Isaac Chung-directed movie has generated quite the buzz, raking in positive reviews and a 78% ranking on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

The film, which follows the story of storm chasers Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones, is now on track to overtake the debut earnings of the 1996 original film Twister, which broke box office records and became the second-highest-grossing movie of the year.

The 1996 film starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, which grossed over $497 million worldwide, opened to record-breaking $41 M ((unadjusted for inflation) in the U.S. and Canada. The standalone sequel is projected to surpass its predecessors opening numbers.

Per The Deadline, Twisters is expected to collect $50M at the domestic box office during its debut weekend. In addition, Twisters, which will hit international theaters this weekend, is on track to accumulate $45M-$50M overseas, bringing the grand worldwide debut weekend total to $100M.

While Twister is eyeing a record-breaking debut weekend, the storm chasers are up for some tough competition next week when Deadpool & Wolverine is bound to be the biggest opening for an R-rated movie ever.

The standalone sequel Twisters not only exceeded the original film in opening collections but also garnered a better score than the 1996 film on Rotten Tomatoes. The Helen Hunt movie has a 66% ranking.

Meanwhile, Twisters debuted to rave reviews from critics, with the New York Post saying the standalone sequel delivers a more compelling story than its predecessor.

The publication said, “Without a doubt, these characters’ backstories and drives are vastly more compelling than those of 28 years ago. And the main trio’s opposing auras marry beautifully.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Twisters will storm theaters on July 19, 2024.

Must Read: General Hospital’s Vanessa Marcil Once Accused Megan Fox Of Abandoning Her Stepson: “Completely Cut Kass Out Of Their Lives”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News