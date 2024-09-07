Thalapathy Vijay has wreaked havoc on the ticket, with The Greatest Of All Time hitting a record of 2.5 million ticket sales. The film started its advance booking on August 31 and registered 1.3 million pre-sales in advance. That means in three days of release, the action film hit 1.2 million ticket sales.

The GOAT Ticket Sales Day 3

On the third day of its release, the action film directed by Venkat Prabhu saw an upward trend in ticket sales, selling 304K tickets on Saturday till 11 PM IST. This is a growth from the previous day when the film registered 289K ticket sales till 11 PM IST.

2.5 Million Total

The Greatest Of All Time has hit a total of 2.5 million ticket sales. Meanwhile, the film registered the second-best pre-sales of recent times with 1.3 million sold tickets in advance, only next to Thalapathy Vijay’s own Leo.

Thalapathy Is The GOAT – Massive 80% Jump

The Hindi version of the film, which is in the theaters under the title Thalapathy Is The GOAT, also had a massive rise on the second day. The film was released on Friday, compared to the Tamil version that was released on Thursday. The Hindi version on Friday registered ticket sales of 20K till 10 PM IST, while it witnessed an 80% jump on Saturday with 36K ticket sales till 10 PM IST.

The hindi version of the film is also expected to hit a total of 100K by Sunday morning. In fact, the Sunday numbers might create an uproar for Thalapathy Vijay, who is entertaining the audiences with his second last film, before he delves into his political career.

