The Greatest Of All Time is beating all the odds and bringing massive moolah in the first weekend. It made a fantastic start at the box office, with collections of over 40 crores. The streak of success continues as it has crossed the 100 crore club within the first three days. Scroll below for early trends for day 3.

The GOAT was released in theatres worldwide on September 5, 2024. It is competing with multiple big releases in the South region, including Demonte Colony 2, Vaazhai, Devara, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. In the Hindi language, the Venkat Prabhu directorial is bringing in decent earnings despite the Stree 2 storm that refuses to slow down.

The Greatest Of All Time Day 3 Early Estimates

As per the early trends, The GOAT made box office collections of 35-37 crores on day 3. This is an impressive growth of 34-43% compared to 26 crores minted on Friday. It was bound to happen, given the film added around 14.25 crores gross from advance booking sales alone. The spot bookings improved during the evening and night shows.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of The Greatest Of All Time below:

Day 1: 45 crores

Day 2: 26 crores

Day 3: 35-37 crores (estimates)

The overall collections of The GOAT after Saturday will land somewhere between 106-108 crores.

First Kollywood film to enter 100 crore club in 2024

The Greatest Of All Time is officially the first film to enter the 100 crore club in 2024. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has achieved a massive milestone and is creating history for Kollywood cinema. Hopefully, there will be many more reasons to celebrate in the coming days!

