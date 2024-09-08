Karishma and Abhishek’s engagement was announced at Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday party, a significant event in the film industry. At the time, Karisma expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “It feels wonderful to be a part of this family.”

However, this “wonderful” feeling did not last long, and just a few months later, the engagement was called off, leaving many startled and perplexed. Nikhil Nanda, Raj Kapoor’s grandson, married Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan.

This family connection is how Karisma and Abhishek first met. Their relationship began at Nikhil and Shweta’s wedding in 1997 and progressed over time. By 2002, they were engaged, and it appeared to be the perfect Bollywood romance.

Neither family provided a clear explanation for the engagement’s breakdown. Later on, Jaya Bachchan claimed that Abhishek decided to end the relationship and that the families had no say in the matter.

Moreover, in 2002, while working on Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, producer Suneel Darshan observed Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor’s relationship closely. Despite attending their engagement, he noticed their constant bickering on set.

Suneel commented, “They were really not the ‘made for each other’ kind.” He added that while both were nice people, their interactions suggested they might not be the best match. The film turned out to be their only collaboration, and their relationship eventually ended, which Suneel attributed to their differences rather than any major issues.

Rumors abound regarding the reason behind the engagement’s cancellation. One rumor was that Babita, Karisma’s mother, was involved in the breakup. After divorcing Randhir Kapoor, Babita raised Karisma and her sister Kareena.

She was well aware of financial security and was concerned about Abhishek’s financial situation, as he was still developing his career and the Bachchans were experiencing financial difficulties at the time. Babita supposedly requested a prenuptial agreement to ensure Karisma’s financial security. The Bachchans were reportedly unwilling to agree to these terms, which may have contributed to the breakup.

