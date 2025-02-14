Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated movie Sikandar is all set to mark Salman Khan’s return to the big screen. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the Sultan of Bollywood back in action ever since the film’s announcement. Sikandar marks yet another iconic collaboration between Salman and Sajid after Kick, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and others.

The anticipation for the movie skyrocketed since the teaser was released, making it one of this year’s most awaited films. Amidst the excitement, Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife, Warda Khan Nadiadwala, took to social media to urge her husband to complete the shoot soon so everyone could finally watch the trailer.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of her husband Sajid along with director AR Murugadoss, Warda Khan wrote, “Please complete the shooting, so we can see the Trailer fast. Aaja aaja re Batla ja #sikandar #SajidNadiadwala @a.r.murugadoss”

Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, is expected to be the biggest blockbuster of 2025. The film will be directed by AR Murugadoss and will see Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Salman Khan. It will also star Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar. The film is slated to release during Eid this year.

