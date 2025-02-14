The Vicky Kaushal starrer historical film Chhaava was released into the theatres today (February 14). The movie is a tribute to the bravery, courage and sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaja. Now, netizens have been pouring in with their reviews on X after catching the early shows. Here’s what they have been telling about the movie.

Chhaava Review On X

One of the netizens stated, “Intense. Tells the story of a braveheart like a lion. Like every historical screenplay suffers and lags a bit but the emotional core and the cast led by Vicky Kaushal is fire. Overall a great outing and a story worth watching on the big screen.”

A user went on to add, “Chhaava is awesome. The film turned out to be higher then expected. This film awakens your history. Every person should watch this movie.”

A netizen stated that even though Vicky Kaushal shines as Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj, the other supporting characters were not that impressive. The review stated, “Vicky Kaushal shines in Chhaava. But the other actors are just okay. The BGM seems long and does not fit the era. Still its decent. The last 20 minutes hits hard and stays with you. Highly recommended to watching in the theatres.”

A user shared the video of the audience watching the scene of Vicky fighting with a lion. He also mentioned that the theatre was a full house on an early morning show. The review stated, “Morning, 6:35 Am, early morning show. From the very first to last, goosebumps. An unforgettable cinematic experience that hits straight to the soul. Vicky, you nailed it man! What a performance. You totally lived as Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj.”

A netizen further added, “Chhaava stands tall as a testament to the bravery of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj. This film is a celebration of heroism.” Well, it seems like the movie has managed to strike a chord with the masses. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

