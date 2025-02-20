Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava has enjoyed a thunderous run at the Indian box office. It has officially completed a week in theatres. The epic historical action film is receiving massive support as it has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh and Goa. And well, that has very well improved the box office collections. Check out day 7 early estimates!

Streak of success continues

Chhaava has already entered the 200 crore club, that too in only six days. A routine dip was expected after the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti holiday. But Vicky Kaushal starrer has held itself well with only 14-11% drop compared to 25.75 crores earned on Tuesday.

As per early trends, Chhaava has made box office collections of around 22-23 crores on day 7. The figures have truly been unreal, way beyond expectations! The first week total will land somewhere between 225.68-226.68 crores.

Take a look at the Week 1 breakdown of Chhaava below:

Day 1: 33.10 crores

Day 2: 39.30 crores

Day 3: 49.03 crores

Day 4: 24.10 crores

Day 5: 25.75 crores

Day 6: 32.40 crores

Day 7: 22-23 crores (estimates)

Total: 225.68-226.68 crores

Return on investment

Chhaava is reported to be made on an estimated budget of 130 crores. This means the producers have already added returns of around 96 crores to their kitty.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

As per the calculation, the profit percentage currently stands at 73.84%. Chhaava will officially be a hit as soon as it hits 100% returns.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

