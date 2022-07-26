The title of director Sathyasiva’s upcoming action entertainer, featuring actors Sasikumar and Haripriya in the lead, has now been changed to ‘Naan Mirugamai Mara’.

Earlier, the film had been titled ‘Common Man’.

In a statement, Chendur Film International, the production house producing the film, officially announced that they had changed the title from ‘Common Man‘ to ‘Naan Mirugamai Mara’ because of a few disputes that had erupted.

Expectations from the film, which features Vikranth as the villain, had increased ever since the unit chose to release a small video clip on Vikranth’s character, titled, ‘Glimpse of Satan’.

Describing his role, the team had then said, “Every story has a villian but we have a Satan and the Glimpse of Satan has been unveiled.”

The film, which is being bankrolled by T D Rajha of Chendur Films International, has Ghibran scoring its music.

The movie is being cinematograped by Raja Bhattacharjee and edited by Srikanth N B.

Meanwhile, recently director-actor Sasikumar celebrated his cult classic ‘Subramaniyapuram’, which featured him, Samuthirakani, Jai, Ganja Karuppu and Swathi Reddy in the lead. The film 14 glorious years this year

Taking to Twitter to recall the day the film released 14 years ago, actor Sasikumar said: “July 4 will always (be) special to me as ‘Subramaniyapuram’ was released on this day, 14 years ago. It just feels like yesterday. I’m humbled by the way people revere it, until today. Very soon, you will hear news about my next venture, of course, as a filmmaker.”

