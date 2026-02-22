In a shocking turn of events, Taapsee Pannu’s latest courtroom drama Assi hit a roadblock on the opening day itself. While Sundays are typically the biggest day for mid-budget content-driven films, the early trends for Day 3 suggest a downfall for the social drama helmed by Anubhav Sinha!

Such films usually thrive on family audiences and positive word-of-mouth during the weekend. While Saturday hit a positive growth for the film, Sunday has headed in an opposite direction. After a lukewarm start, it was expected to show a healthy jump which unfortunately did not happen!

Assi Box Office Day 3 Estimates

As per the early trends, on the first Sunday, February 22, day 3, Assi registered a collection of 1.4 – 1.5 crore only. This is an unusual drop from the previous day, which brought 1.6 crore at the box office. For a film featuring a powerhouse performer like Taapsee Pannu, these numbers are underwhelming, especially considering it’s a Sunday.

The courtroom drama registered a low occupancy of 12.19%. Such films, even films with mixed reviews, see a spike in afternoon shows on a Sunday, but Anubhav Sinha‘s courtroom drama performed otherwise!

The biggest blow for the film is its failure to cross even a minor milestone at the box office. With the Sunday collections coming in lower than expected, Assi has failed to cross the 5-crore mark at the box office over its opening weekend.

The film is facing direct competition with the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein. Despite running a higher number of shows than Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s film, Taapsee Pannu‘s film is struggling to churn out numbers at the box office. It is also facing competition from other releases, Border 2, O Romeo and Tu Ya Main, all of which are getting audience! Taapsee Pannu’s film needs to hold the fort strongly over the week to churn out a respectable number!

