Jack Quaid’s R-rated film Novocaine is set to outgross Hollywood stars like Cate Blanchett and Robert Pattison. With its modest opening weekend, the film is expected to debut at the top of the domestic chart. It will be a slow weekend, and Novocaine will come out at the ruling spot. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The American action comedy film was directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen featuring Jack Quaid, Amber Midhunter, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel and Jacob Batalon. It has high ratings from the critics and the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. It is Certified Fresh with an 82% critics score, and the collective consensus read, “Getting an adrenaline shot from Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder’s considerable charm while finding increasingly demented ways to utilize its concept, it is the opposite of a pain to watch.”

This is Jack Quaid’s second film this year, and the previous one is Companion. It was a small-budget movie, a black sci-fi comedy thriller that became a box office success. Meanwhile, Novocaine is set to debut with decent numbers at the box office in North America. Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, the R-rated actioner raked in $1.8 million from the Thursday previews. Its opening day collection is $3.9 million, including the Thursday previews.

It has collected more than Jason Statham’s Expend4bles’ $3.1 million but remained below The Beekeeper’s $6.8 million. Jack Quaid’s film is reportedly eyeing a $8 million to $10 million collection on its three-day opening weekend in the United States. The movie was made on a budget of $18 million only, and it might recover that without breaking a sweat.

The film follows a man incapable of feeling physical pain whose dreamgirl gets kidnapped. He turns his rare condition into an unexpected advantage in the fight to rescue her. Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid, was released in the United States on March 14.

