Post Gender Bias, Swara Bhasker Now Fights Orgasm Inequality: “Should Pleasure Be A Solo Game?”

Swara Bhasker has every now and then, strongly put forth her stand against various social causes starting from gender inequality, social inequality to LGBTQ rights amongst others. The actress is now breaking all stereotypes and taking a stand against ‘Orgasm Inequality’, as she feels pleasure is also something that shouldn’t restrict to a specific gender. Here’s all about it.

In an association with Durex India, the actress has been speaking about the concern across her all social media handles. She started it all by saying, “Did you know that 70 percent of Indian women may not orgasm each time they have sex. I mean that is crazy. Look guys men and women have different bodies and we orgasm differently but honestly should pleasure be a solo game just for one gender? I think not! India already has so much social inequality, gender inequality, so seriously guys we cannot add orgasm inequality to that list.”

She also shared videos on her Instagram with the caption, “Everyone should have the right to pleasure! Fake orgasms are a real thing and should not be. So glad that @poojabediofficial and @durex.india are initiating a conversation! Share your #FakeOrgasm story and break the silence.”

Check out the video here:

Earlier, the actress was highly trolled for her masturbation scene in her chick flick project alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sonam Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding. However, despite all the barriers, it’s great to see how the actress stands strong and continues to speak on things that matter to the society on a whole.

